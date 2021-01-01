rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3019805
Festive invitation card psd editable template with beautiful string lights, save the date
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Festive invitation card psd editable template with beautiful string lights, save the date

More
Premium
ID : 
3019805

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenSacramento by Astigmatic
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Festive invitation card psd editable template with beautiful string lights, save the date

More