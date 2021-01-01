https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3019811Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFestive invitation card vector editable template with beautiful string lightsMorePremiumID : 3019811View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 7.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllFestive invitation card vector editable template with beautiful string lightsMore