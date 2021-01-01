https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020275Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusiness presentation slide template psd introduction in earth toneMorePremiumID : 3020275View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2048 x 1536 px | 300 dpi | 25.36 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1536 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontBusiness presentation slide template psd introduction in earth toneMore