https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020291Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCompany presentation template psd about us feminine social media postMorePremiumID : 3020291View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.17 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.17 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontCompany presentation template psd about us feminine social media postMore