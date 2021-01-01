https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020296Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness presentation slide template psd introduction in earth tone setMorePremiumID : 3020296View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 50.9 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontDownload AllBusiness presentation slide template psd introduction in earth tone setMore