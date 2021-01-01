https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020316Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThank You slide template psd for business presentationMorePremiumID : 3020316View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2048 x 1536 px | 300 dpi | 18.63 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1536 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontThank You slide template psd for business presentationMore