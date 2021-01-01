https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020350Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextThank You template psd for business social media postMorePremiumID : 3020350View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.96 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.96 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontThank You template psd for business social media postMore