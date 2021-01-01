https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020403Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness company presentation slide template psd with team introduction topic social media postMorePremiumID : 3020403View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.02 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.02 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontBusiness company presentation slide template psd with team introduction topic social media postMore