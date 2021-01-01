https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020514Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic business banner vector editable design in minimal for art company collectionMorePremiumID : 3020514View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.77 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.77 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontAesthetic business banner vector editable design in minimal for art company collectionMore