https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020589Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDigital marketing business template vector social media post set in yellow themeMorePremiumID : 3020589View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 59.15 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 926 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2700 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3857 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDigital marketing business template vector social media post set in yellow themeMore