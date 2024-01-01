https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020689Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAffiche pour le Magasin de Nouveautés "A Jeanne d'Arc" à Carcassonne (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3020689View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 463 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1350 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2009 x 5207 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2009 x 5207 px | 300 dpi | 59.89 MBFree DownloadAffiche pour le Magasin de Nouveautés "A Jeanne d'Arc" à Carcassonne (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More