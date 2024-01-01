rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020689
Affiche pour le Magasin de Nouveaut&eacute;s "A Jeanne d'Arc" &agrave; Carcassonne (1898) print in high resolution by…
Affiche pour le Magasin de Nouveautés "A Jeanne d'Arc" à Carcassonne (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3020689

View CC0 License

