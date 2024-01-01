https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020691Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDessin original pour les Maîtres de l'Affiche (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3020691View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 799 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2330 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3061 x 4598 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3061 x 4598 px | 300 dpi | 80.57 MBFree DownloadDessin original pour les Maîtres de l'Affiche (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More