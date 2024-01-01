rawpixel
Geneve (ca. 1880&ndash;1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris…
Geneve (ca. 1880–1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3020692

View CC0 License

