rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020693
Silk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Silk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3020693

View CC0 License

Silk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More