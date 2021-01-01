https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3022097Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan drinking water from stainless steel bottle after working outMorePremiumID : 3022097View personal and business license JPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5475 x 3911 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5475 x 3911 px | 300 dpi | 122.59 MBMan drinking water from stainless steel bottle after working outMore