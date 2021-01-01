rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3022445
Eid mubarak banner template vector with star and crescent moon on yellow background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Eid mubarak banner template vector with star and crescent moon on yellow background

More
Premium
ID : 
3022445

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

EB Garamond by Georg Duffner
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Eid mubarak banner template vector with star and crescent moon on yellow background

More