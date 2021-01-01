https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3022480Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEid mubarak editable template psd for social media post with crescent moon on blue backgroundMorePremiumID : 3022480View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.86 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.86 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontEid mubarak editable template psd for social media post with crescent moon on blue backgroundMore