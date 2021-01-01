https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3022490Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan social media template vector with tomeMorePremiumID : 3022490View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.28 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.28 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontRamadan social media template vector with tomeMore