https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3022684Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRamadan editable banner template vector moon on blue background with handheld candle holderMorePremiumID : 3022684View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 8.75 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontRamadan editable banner template vector moon on blue background with handheld candle holderMore