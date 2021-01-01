https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3023263Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness card template psd for beauty brand in feminine theme MorePremiumID : 3023263View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDLandscape Business Card 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpi | 9.6 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontBusiness card template psd for beauty brand in feminine theme More