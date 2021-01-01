https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3023284Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness card template vector in muted brown for beauty brand in feminine themeMorePremiumID : 3023284View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 3.4 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.4 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.4 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontBusiness card template vector in muted brown for beauty brand in feminine themeMore