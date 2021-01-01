https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3023525Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextModern business card template psd in navy blueMorePremiumID : 3023525View personal and business license PSDLandscape Business Card PSD 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 6.55 MBInstagram Post PSD 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 6.55 MBSocial Media PSD 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 6.55 MBFacebook Post PSD 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 6.55 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontModern business card template psd in navy blueMore