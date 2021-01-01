https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3024510Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaper craft leaf border psdMorePremiumID : 3024510View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2670 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 133.15 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1618 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1618 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1618 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1618 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2336 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2670 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Paper craft leaf border psdMore