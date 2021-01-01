https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3027444Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan kareem logo psd with doodle star and crescent moonMorePremiumID : 3027444View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.84 MBSocial Media PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.84 MBFacebook Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.84 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontRamadan kareem logo psd with doodle star and crescent moonMore