https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3027476Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGold sparkle icon vector light effect style with holy month textMorePremiumID : 3027476View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.11 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.11 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.11 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontGold sparkle icon vector light effect style with holy month textMore