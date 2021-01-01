https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3028580Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDesign studio business presentation psd editable text on purple gradient backgroundMorePremiumID : 3028580View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.83 MBTwitter Post PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.83 MBYoutube PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.83 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.83 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.83 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllDesign studio business presentation psd editable text on purple gradient backgroundMore