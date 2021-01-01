https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3028634Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGradient business presentation template vector with editable text collection MorePremiumID : 3028634View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 20.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2069 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2365 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllGradient business presentation template vector with editable text collection More