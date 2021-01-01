https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029856Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInspirational quote template psd/vector for social media post on colorful tie dye backgroundMorePremiumID : 3029856View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.89 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.89 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaDownload Alegreya fontInspirational quote template psd/vector for social media post on colorful tie dye backgroundMore