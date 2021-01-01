https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029913Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful business poster vector on purple gradient backgroundMorePremiumID : 3029913View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.82 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 3.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontColorful business poster vector on purple gradient backgroundMore