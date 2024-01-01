https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029923Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCafe (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3029923View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1038 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1713 x 1980 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1713 x 1980 px | 300 dpi | 19.45 MBFree DownloadCafe (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More