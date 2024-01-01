rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029930
The Large Cow Lying Down (1929) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Large Cow Lying Down (1929) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3029930

View CC0 License

The Large Cow Lying Down (1929) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More