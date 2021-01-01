https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3030057Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaper craft leaf template vector in winter tone for social media adMorePremiumID : 3030057View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 17.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPaper craft leaf template vector in winter tone for social media adMore