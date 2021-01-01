https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3030180Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGradient social media post psd with editable text and ice cream photoMorePremiumID : 3030180View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 30.65 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 30.65 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontGradient social media post psd with editable text and ice cream photoMore