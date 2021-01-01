https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3031361Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue business flyer templates vector in modern designMorePremiumID : 3031361View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 12.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 775 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2260 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3229 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontBlue business flyer templates vector in modern designMore