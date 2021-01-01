https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3031538Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEditable business flyer template vector in feminine style designMorePremiumID : 3031538View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 20.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 775 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2260 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3229 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontEditable business flyer template vector in feminine style designMore