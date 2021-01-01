https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3031675Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextTri-fold business brochure template vector in elegant design for an art companyMorePremiumID : 3031675View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorEPS | 73.02 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontTri-fold business brochure template vector in elegant design for an art companyMore