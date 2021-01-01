https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3031679Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextTri-fold portfolio brochure template psd in classy design for creative artistsMorePremiumID : 3031679View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPSD 3372 x 2622 px | 300 dpi | 111.05 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontTri-fold portfolio brochure template psd in classy design for creative artistsMore