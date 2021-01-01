https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3031744Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic email header editable psd template with textMorePremiumID : 3031744View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDTwitter Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 6.13 MBEmail Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 6.13 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontAesthetic email header editable psd template with textMore