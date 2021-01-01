https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3031961Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable business card template vector in modern designMorePremiumID : 3031961View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 7.05 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.05 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.05 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.05 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontEditable business card template vector in modern designMore