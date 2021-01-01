https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3032245Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPaper craft leaf template psd in winter tone for social media postMorePremiumID : 3032245View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.9 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.9 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllPaper craft leaf template psd in winter tone for social media postMore