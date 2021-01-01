https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3032479Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage man drawing illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMorePremiumID : 3032479View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 985 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2873 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3500 x 4264 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3500 x 4264 px | 300 dpi | 85.44 MBVintage man drawing illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMore