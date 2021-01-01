https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3032546Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArmy student plowing illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMorePremiumID : 3032546View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 966 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2384 x 2961 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2384 x 2961 px | 300 dpi | 40.43 MBArmy student plowing illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMore