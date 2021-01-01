https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3032574Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextArt exhibition flyer template psd editable design in minimal themeMorePremiumID : 3032574View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPSD 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpi | 174.38 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontArt exhibition flyer template psd editable design in minimal themeMore