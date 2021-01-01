https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3032683Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFloral quote template psd with do more of what makes you happy text, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3032683View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 11.34 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontFloral quote template psd with do more of what makes you happy text, remixed from public domain artworksMore