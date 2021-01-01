https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3032693Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in a carriage art print, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3032693View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 807 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2354 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2796 x 4157 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2796 x 4157 px | 300 dpi | 66.55 MBFree DownloadWoman in a carriage art print, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMore