https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3032694Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen with books vintage drawing, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3032694View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1033 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3012 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4020 x 3460 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4020 x 3460 px | 300 dpi | 79.63 MBFree DownloadWomen with books vintage drawing, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMore