Vintage German soldier illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward Penfield More Free Personal and Business use ID : 3032731 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 1042 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3040 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5122 x 5897 px | 300 dpi TIFF 5122 x 5897 px | 300 dpi | 172.87 MB