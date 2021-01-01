https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3033036Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic business presentation slide psd template with laptop MorePremiumID : 3033036View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 42.42 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 42.42 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontAesthetic business presentation slide psd template with laptop More