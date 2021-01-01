https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3033756Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMotivational quote template psd for presentation on colorful tie dye backgroundMorePremiumID : 3033756View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 7.5 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 7.5 MBPresentation PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 7.5 MBHD Wallpaper PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 7.5 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontMotivational quote template psd for presentation on colorful tie dye backgroundMore