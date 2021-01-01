https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3033760SaveSaveQuote template vector collection on tie dye background for adMorePremiumID : 3033760View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 48.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaDownload Alegreya fontLove Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontDownload AllQuote template vector collection on tie dye background for adMore